Jessica a Makes Sweet Potato Casserole With Her Mom

Thanksgiving is Jessica's mother's favorite holiday, and it shows!
Debbie makes some mean sides and she made a sweet potato casserole with Jessica just in time for turkey day.
This crunchy and sweet twist to a traditional recipe is easy to make and even got Jessica's dad's seal of approval.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 47.
Grandma Debbie's Sweet Potato Casserole
Ingredients
- 6 medium sweet potatoes
- 8 tablespoons of melted butter
- 2 tablespoons of butter to grease pan
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 cup of light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup of evaporated milk
- 3/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup of chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
Instructions
- Wash the sweet potatoes, pierce them all over with a fork, wrap them individually in foil, place them on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes.
- Let the sweet potatoes cool and then peel off the skin. It should come off easily.
- Mix sweet potatoes, 4 tablespoons of melted butter, the egg, 1/2 cup brown sugar, evaporated milk, vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon of salt using a stand mixer or hand mixer.
- Grease a casserole dish with butter and spoon sweet potatoes into a dish and spread evenly.
- In a small bowl, mix the flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt together. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of melted butter and mix until combined and a little crumbly. Stir in the pecans.
- Spoon the nut mixture evenly over the sweet potatoes.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until topping is golden brown.
- Enjoy!