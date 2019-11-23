Jessica a Makes Sweet Potato Casserole With Her Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is Jessica's mother's favorite holiday, and it shows!

Debbie makes some mean sides and she made a sweet potato casserole with Jessica just in time for turkey day.

This crunchy and sweet twist to a traditional recipe is easy to make and even got Jessica's dad's seal of approval.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 47.

Grandma Debbie's Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients

6 medium sweet potatoes

8 tablespoons of melted butter

2 tablespoons of butter to grease pan

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup of light brown sugar

1/2 cup of evaporated milk

3/4 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

3/4 cup of chopped pecans

1/2 cup all purpose flour

Instructions