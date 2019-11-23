× LAX to Offer Free Bus Rides, Expand Shuttle Service as Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Expected

Los Angeles International Airport is offering free bus rides and expanding its shuttle service Sunday as record-breaking Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected.

An estimated 3.21 million people are predicted to fly through LAX during the 14-day Thanksgiving holiday period— about 80% of the population of Los Angeles, according to the airport.

Expanded Shuttle Service

To cater to the increased demand, a temporary route, LAX Holiday Shuttle, will provide hourly service to and from Santa Monica and Century City from 5 a.m. to midnight every day through Monday, Dec. 2, except for Thanksgiving Day. The service will cost $10 each way.

There will also be two additional buses going between the airport and the LAX/Aviation Green Line station, and another two between the airport and the LAX City Bus Center stop. The airport will also have more shuttles to and from Hollywood, downtown L.A., Long Beach and Van Nuys. Click here for more on the FlyAway bus service.

Free Rides

Travelers can use their boarding pass as a ticket to get free bus and train rides starting Nov. 24 through Dec. 2.

Passengers get free rides on all METRO buses, the Big Blue Bus, Torrance Transit and the Culver City buses if they get to the City Bus Center using the LAX shuttle. Those who ride the G Shuttle from the airport can also get a free ride aboard the Green Line at Aviation Station.

There are free LAX shuttles to and from the airpot and Aviation/LAX Metro Station at Imperial Highway and Aviation Boulevard, as well has LAX City Bus Center on 96th Street.

Those leaving the airport can find the shuttles at the lower arrivals level. The stops are marked with pink pillars.

Limited Parking and New Pickup Spot

LAX is encouraging travelers to take public transport to the airport as construction in the central terminal area, paired with the increased demand, is expected to make parking availability very limited.

The airport banned curbside Uber, Lyft and taxi pickups back in October. Those who want to take a ride share car will have to first take the airport shuttle from the arrivals level to a designated pickup lot, where they can request and wait for their ride.

The new pickup area called “LAXit” was met with days of complaints over long waits, and LAX announced it is significantly expanding the lot.

The busiest days at the airport this Thanksgiving holiday are expected to be Dec. 1 and 2, with an estimated 246,000 passengers, according to LAX.

Travelers are advised to arrive at their terminal at least two hours before the boarding time for domestic flights and three hours before the boarding time for international flights. On the busiest days, plan for at least an extra hour to get to and through the airport.