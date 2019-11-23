× Long Beach Man Killed in City’s 3rd Shooting in Just Over 24 Hours

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Long Beach’s third shooting in just over 24 hours, authorities said.

Jamie Ruiz of Long Beach died in the attack, which took place about 10:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found Ruiz “with gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” police said in a written statement. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his wounds.

Investigators determined that the victim had been standing outside a home with two others when the shooting took place.

“A male adult suspect approached the group, a verbal exchange occurred and the suspect then opened fire at all three victims, fleeing the scene before officers’ arrival,” the police statement said. The other two victims who were with Ruiz were not hurt.

No further description of the attacker was available, police said. The shooting was believed to be gang related.

The deadly shooting was the third reported in Long Beach since Thursday night, when five people were wounded in a 10 p.m. shooting in the 1100 block of 10th Street, Long Beach police Lt. Byron Blair said at the time. The shooter, who fled the scene in a what police described as a gray minivan, remained at large Saturday. All five victims were expected to survive.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds in another attack what unfolded about 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Santa Fe Street, police said. The victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. A suspect description was not available.

Gang investigators took charge of the investigations into both of Thursday’s shootings, police said.

Officials said Saturday that the police department would be stepping up patrols in response to the violence.

“In response to recent shootings, the Long Beach Police Department will be increasing saturated patrols in various areas of the city for the next couple of weeks,” according to the police statement.

“Investigative resources will also be augmented and we will continue to work with our community partners to strengthen communication and cooperation,” the statement said. “The department is committed to combating violent crime and with your help, we can have a safe city for all people.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to contact Long Beach police. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

In response to recent crime, #LBPD is increasing patrols & invest resources in the City. We'll continue to work w/our community partners to strengthen communication & cooperation. We're committed to combating violent crime & w/ your help, we can have a safe City for all people. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) November 23, 2019