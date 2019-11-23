× Man Shot to Death in Compton

Detectives are seeking a killer who gunned down a man in a broad-daylight attack in Compton on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was first reported about 12:40 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 1900 block of East Pine Street, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

“Upon (deputies) arrival, they located the victim who suffered from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” Liu said in a written statement. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

No details regarding a suspect description or motive were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 32-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.