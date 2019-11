Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Saturday, November 23rd, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Saturday!

If you're wondering what to do with Thanksgiving family and friends, there is a HUGE LIST of interesting and fantastic events and activities on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list.

I suggest you take a look at the report that was broadcast Saturday on KTLA, Channel 5 AND THEN SCROLL DOWN THE LIST BELOW FOR A SELECTION OF EVENTS HAPPENING TODAY! I couldn't get them all on television today! WOW!

Enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving!

-0-

1)

Winter Fantasy 2019

Sawdust Festival Artists & Makers

Five Weekends in November and December

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

The Sawdust Festival festival grounds are transformed into a Winter Wonderland where 180 artists create, display and sell original creations over the course of five weekends.

The Winter Fantasy is offers the most unique holiday shopping in all of Southern California. Art media includes jewelry, clothing, fused and blown glass, ceramics, woodwork, forged metals, painting, photography, sculpture, clothing and textiles.

Experience unique artwork by 180 artists, live holiday entertainment, great outdoor cafes, art classes and demonstrations, petting zoo, Santa and much, much more! With amazing art gifts, thousands of holiday decorations and picture-perfect moments, the Sawdust’s Winter Fantasy will become your family’s holiday tradition.

-0-

2)

DesignerCon

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

http://www.designercon.com

Collectible toys get top billing at DesignerCon, where some 500 vendors; Giant Robot, Mighty Jaxx, Kidrobot—hawk plushies, sculptures, prints, pop art, and other goodies are available.

Panels, DJ sets, and live painting competitions, not to mention a Jurassic Park-themed art show, round out the weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center.

-0-

3)

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

If you have family and friends in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, you might want to consider a visit to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, where in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum has opened an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through January 12, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

-0-

4)

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

-0-

5)

Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 988 0516

barnsdall.org/tours

We can learn why the historic Hollyhock House is Los Angeles has been awarded the title of UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE site. We can tour the painstakingly restored 1921 property designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It was the first house Wright designed in Los Angeles.

-0-

6)

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

-0-

7)

DOGS! California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Discover life from a dog’s point of view at “Dogs! A Science Tail” at the California Science Center. Experience the extraordinary way a dog sees, hears, and smells the world at this 9,000 square foot educational exhibit.

-0-

8)

Free!

“Through Positive Eyes”

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Fowler.ucla.edu/visit

“Through Positive Eyes” is a large-scale photography and storytelling project created in collaboration with more than 130 people living with HIV/AIDS.

The exhibition includes photography and video by artist-activists from 10 cities across the globe and a sculpture installation by Los Angeles–based multimedia artist Alison Saar. Combined, these works conjure a broad picture of the epidemic—ranging from everyday imagery to more abstract meditations on joy, grief, solitude, and resilience. Public programs will incorporate live storytelling in the gallery performed twice weekly by seven HIV-positive Angelenos known as the Los Angeles Through Positive Eyes Collective. This multitude of perspectives and voices coalesce around one core tenet: a belief that challenging stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS is the most effective method for combating the epidemic.

The exhibition is cocurated by David Gere, UCLA Professor of World Arts and Cultures, who, with photographer Gideon Mendel, co-founded Through Positive Eyes in 2007.

-0-

9)

Free!

Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

“Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence” is the most comprehensive retrospective in 20 years of the work of the American artist Lari Pittman. As both a prolific painter and a long-revered teacher, the Los Angeles–based artist is a strong presence in both the local art community and the international sphere. Pittman's work has been featured in important exhibitions such as Documenta (1997), the Venice Biennale (2003), and the Whitney Biennial (1993, 1995), as well as in major survey exhibitions of Los Angeles and American art in both the United States and Europe. This exhibition includes approximately 80 paintings and 50 works on paper drawn from the Hammer’s own holdings as well as from public and private collections throughout the world.

-0-

10)

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. The wardrobe was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.

This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

-0-

11)

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

-0-

12)

The Huntington

Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

“Nineteen Nineteen”

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

The Huntington is celebrating its centennial. “Nineteen Nineteen” is not only about Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of the educational and research institution. It examines the landmark events of 1919. (:12)

Check the Huntington.org website for ticket information and exhibition hours. (:05)

-0-

13)

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

-0-

14)

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

-0-

15)

Free!

Closing Today!

Legacy: Rocking The Nation

Beat Battery Set at 2pm

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

https://culturela.org/event/the-william-grant-still-arts-center-presents-legacy-rocking-the-nation-rtn-30-years-of-creativity/2019-09-28/

This exhibit takes an historic look at the origins of a cultural collective manifesting the four elements of hip-hop. The exhibition brings together visual art, photographic archives, black books as journaling and communication, music dance and words.

Formed in 1989, Rocking the Nation (RTN) originated as one of L.A.’s only all-black graffiti crews. With a strong focus on community building and education, the crew used the medium to unite disenfranchised youth and to heal a beautiful but wounded city. From the founding of muraling on the Slauson yards to exhibitions curated by the Getty, RTN has a diverse trajectory of multi-platform art practices. Even prior to inclusion into the pages of the Getty’s LA Liber Amicorum, to the present, RTN members could be found traveling the world for the exhibitions and direct involvement in collaborative art making. Their philosophy and praxis of “each one, teach one” plays out on the walls and in direct teaching of non-institutional art history, specialized art techniques, exhibiting in world-class galleries and lecturing at seminars.

Using archived materials, film footage, music and original murals this exhibit expresses the vibrant 30-year history of RTN and proves that they are still Rocking The Nation.

The BEAT BATTERY SET closes this exhibition this Saturday, November 23, from 2pm to 4pm with music featuring Beat Makers and special addition RTN Crew:

EnkOne

Bin Grim

Drum Monstroe

DJ Gloss

-0-

16)

SOS Survival Products Food Drive To Benefit MEND

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, Suite #11

Van Nuys

800 479 7998

Sosproducts.com

SOS Survival Products is hoping we’ll share our Thanksgiving blessing with the less fortunate by donating to the company’s food drive benefiting MEND, a non profit organization.

MEND, Meet Each Need with Dignity, generally referred to as MEND, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving the northeast San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California. In 2016, MEND delivered more than $13 million of aid in the form of food, clothing, and services. MEND is 4,400 volunteers from all walks of life under the guidance of a small dedicated staff, providing basic human needs vital to day to day survival, plus education, training, opportunities and support essential to transitioning out of poverty.

SOS Survival Products and the MEND Food Drive needs :

*Power/Granola Bars

*Peanut Butter

*Fruit Cups

*Oatmeal

*Pasta

*Pull-Top Canned Meats (Chicken, Tuna)

*Pull-Top Canned Soups

*Canned Chili, Stews

*Soups

*Bags of Rice

*Pinto Beans

*Canned Juices

***NO GLASS CONTAINERS, PLEASE!***

*Donate 20 canned food items and receive 15% off a single purchase at SOS Survival Products. This is valid for in-store donations only. Qualifying purchase must be made at the time of donation. Expired food will NOT be accepted.

-0-

17)

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoolights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo’s brightest annual tradition is back! As in year’s past, L.A. Zoo Lights transforms the zoo grounds into a world of light and holiday magic. The after-hours event offers brightly lit displays, seasonal treats, visits with Santa, and festive family-friendly experience every night throughout the entire holiday season.

Feature’s for this year’s edition include:

 The World’s Largest Illuminated Pop-Up Book – created exclusively for the L.A. Zoo.

 Capture holiday memories in a photo with Santa Claus in a charming new setting on select dates (see below.)

 Warm up with hot cocoa and other holiday treats available for purchase.

 Become part of the show with glowing merchandise available for purchase.

 Park for free every night.

L.A. Zoo Lights runs nightly from November 15, 2019 through January 5, 2020 from 6 to 10 p.m. It will be closed November 28, December 24, and December 25.

Santa Claus will be available for photos from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on the following selected dates through December 23:

November 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30

December 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16-23

-0-

18)

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

-0-

19)

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

-0-

20)

Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 West Imperial Highway

Los Angeles

424 646 7284

flightpathmuseum.org

Thanksgiving holiday guests will enjoy this! It’s the FLIGHT PATH MUSEUM AND LEARNING CENTER, the only commercial aviation museum with one of the largest collections of vintage airline uniforms located on the tarmac at LAX, the second busiest airport in the country! This unique facility honors aviation pioneers, recognizes the economic importance of aviation and aerospace to Southern California, and provides scholarships to encourage youngsters to pursue education and careers in aviation-related fields.

-0-

21)

Progressive International Motorcycle Show

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

motorcycleshows.com

The Progressive International Motorcycle Shows (IMS), the nation’s largest consumer motorcycle tour, is kicking off its 2019/2020 season in Long Beach November 22-24 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Open to the public, the event will host a variety of interactive, visually appealing programs that are dedicated to getting new riders on two wheels.

Supporting the growth of the motorcycle industry, IMS’ Discover the Ride initiative gives you the opportunity to hike a leg over an electric motorcycle (no license required) and ride a Zero Motorcycle on an enclosed track and even learn to pop a wheelie with the XDL stunt team on a stationary motorcycle called the “wheelie machine.”

-0-

22)

*Hollywood Dream Machines

*Winning Numbers: The First. The Fastest. The Famous.

*Disruptors

*Uncompromised Design

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

There’s A LOT to experience at the Petersen Automotive Museum. There are four main exhibitions to explore.

“Hollywood Dream Machines” is the largest sci-fi vehicle exhibit in the world. “Winning Numbers: The First. The Fastest. The Famous.” features the most important hot rods and race cars in the world.“Disruptors” features the work designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter and their minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects by stripping all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. “Uncompromised Design” explores the influence of mid-engine Porsche cars.

-0-

23)

Autotrader Names the Best Electric Vehicles of 2019

http://www.autotrader.com

There are so many electric vehicles now available, AUTOTRADER has produced its first event review entitled AUTOTRADER’S 12 BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF 2019. Every manufacturer is now producing some sort of alternative vehicle for every need and budget; from exotic to performance to luxury to economy!

Autotrader reports, “Whether a new-car shopper's motivation for buying an electric vehicle (EV) is environmental, political or financial, choices abound now more than ever before in the marketplace. With more than 50 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models available today, many new car shoppers need help navigating the terms to master and information to digest among the choices in this continuously growing vehicle category. With that in mind, the editors at Autotrader recently scored currently available new vehicles that feature a plug, ultimately naming the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019. Take a look at the comprehensive report at http://www.autotrader.com

-0-

24)

Ford v. Ferrari

The 5 Classic Cars That Inspired the Movie

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

While we’re on the subject of speed, have you heard about the new 20th Century Fox movie FORD VERSUS FERRARI?

The movie is based on the true story of the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans race and the American racing team hired by Ford Motor Company to defeat Ferrari. The Italian racing car company had won the race for six consecutive years. That was until automotive entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles teamwork brought a thrilling 1-2-3 sweep for Ford in 1966. Well, we can see the five Ford and Ferrari vehicles that played a crucial role in the racing rivalry at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The award winning gallery is open from 10am to 6pm on the weekends. For ticket information, take a look at the website – petersen.org.

-0-

25)

L.A. Auto Show

Now Until Sunday, December 1st.

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

Laautoshow.com

And, car lovers will enjoy and be amazed at this year’s L.A. Auto Show. It’s the largest auto show ever! There are more than 60 vehicle debuts and more than one-thousand vehicles, among them the new technology – EVERYTHING FROM GAS, TO HYBRID TO PLUG-IN HYBRID TO HYDROGEN TO ELECTRIC.

-0-

Let’s make it a “GET READY FOR THANKSGIVING” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

