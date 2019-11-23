× Woman Shot With a BB Gun by Alleged Vandals in Her Driveway

A woman was shot in the neck and arm with a BB gun in her driveway on Friday, the Simi Valley Police Department said.

The woman found two people in her driveway on the 2000 block of Heywood Street, vandalizing her vehicle, authorities said. She confronted them and was then shot in the arm and neck with a BB gun, according to police.

One of the alleged shooters, Tristan Campbell, 20, of Simi Valley was taken into custody and booked in a Ventura County jail for assault with a deadly weapon. The other person, a juvenile, was arrested for vandalism and booked in juvenile hall, according to Simi Valley Police Sgt. Roy Walker.

The woman was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, authorities said. She has since been released from the hospital, according to Walker.

A motive for the vandalism and the shooting has not yet been found, authorities said.