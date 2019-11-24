6 Injured After Shooter Opens Fire at Downtown L.A. Warehouse Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six people were injured after gunfire erupted at a downtown Los Angeles warehouse party early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of East 11th Street at about 1:15 a.m to find that a fight had broken out and one person had pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking several people, LAPD said.

Three female and three male victims were all taken to hospitals, one of them in critical condition.

Police only described the shooter as being male and said officers were still searching for him at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Video from the chaotic scene shows a large police response and crowds of partygoers gathered behind police tape as paramedics treated victims and transported them onto ambulances.

The event, described by police as an “underground party,” was taking place inside a warehouse near the Fashion District.

Less than 24 hours earlier, four people were injured when a man fired at a crowd outside another downtown Los Angeles party after a fight broke out early Saturday morning at 833 S. Spring Street, about half a mile away from Sunday's shooting.

No further details were immediately available.