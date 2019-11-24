California Cities Approve Rules to Prevent Evictions While Waiting for Cap on Rents

Tenants show their support for an emergency ordinance to halt all no-fault evictions of people living in non-rent-stabilized units built before 2005 until a new state rent control law takes effect in January. (Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Starting in January, a new state law will prohibit millions of California tenants from facing double-digit rent increases and being evicted unless they violate their leases.

But it’s not January yet.

In the interim, tenants across the state have been complaining that landlords are hiking their rents and issuing no-fault evictions before the law takes effect. And, in response, cities and counties have been passing emergency moratoria to stop it.

In the past six weeks, about three dozen local governments have approved rules to prevent evictions, according to a tally by Tenants Together, a renter advocacy group.

