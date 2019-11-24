× Father, 2 Sons Rescued by Helicopter After Going Missing While Hiking in Angeles Crest

A father and his two sons were rescued after going missing while hiking in Angeles Crest area early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue responded to a call at about 2:30 a.m., about hikers who had been missing for over three hours near Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road, officials said.

A Montrose Search and Rescue helicopter located the family near East Fork Road around 9:30 a.m., according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau. The three were found safe, Sanchez said.

The father and two sons were hoisted on board the helicopter and taken to be reunited with the rest of their family, according to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team.

No further information has been released at this time.

Teams from Montrose, Santa Clarita and @SierraMadreSAR assisted San Dimas on this search. Air 5 located a missing father and his 2 sons this morning near East Fork Azusa. Hoisted them on board and landed near our CP for a reunion with family. @LASDHQ @SEBLASD @CVLASD @LasdSar pic.twitter.com/nVTpRk81Tf — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) November 24, 2019