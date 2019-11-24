Fire Tears Through Vacant 5-Story Building in Van Nuys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flames ripped through a vacant five-story office building in Van Nuys before firefighters got the blaze under control on Friday, officials said.

The fire was first reported just after 4 p.m. at the boarded-up building at 7101 N. Sepulveda Blvd., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Flames quickly made their way onto all five floors.

"Firefighters are operating in a defensive manner using multiple heavy streams in attacking the fire from the building's exterior only," he said in a written statement. "No other buildings are threatened."

Officials evacuated an encampment of 50 to 100 homeless people from an adjacent parking lot "to prevent them from being injured by falling debris," Humphrey added.

More than 120 firefighters took part in the effort, managing to extinguish "the bulk" of the flames within 71 minutes, according to Humphrey.

"Specially trained and certified LAFD Urban Search and Rescue crews are preparing to enter and assess the building for structural integrity, so that they and their LAFD colleagues can perform a thorough and detailed assessment of the building to assure no victims or hazard remains," Humphrey said.

No injuries or missing persons were reported.

Sepulveda Boulevard was shut down Vose Street and Sherman Way due to the fire and subsequent investigation.

