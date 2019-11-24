LAFD Responding to Multiple People Who Have Fallen Ill Aboard Cruise Ship Docked at Port of L.A.

Paramedics are responding to a cruise ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles, where multiple people reported falling ill Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The port’s police called the department to the Norwegian Cruise Lines ship at about 9:17 a.m.

Authorities said none of the passengers were displaying life-threatening symptoms, and paramedics are still working to determine how many people are affected.

The cause of the reported illnesses is unknown and no further details were immediately available.

The luxury ship, Norwegian Joy, usually cruises year-round from the west coast to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, and Panama Canal from Miami and Los Angeles. It can accommodate over 3,800 guests and 1,800 crew members, according to the company’s website.

Trips aboard the vessel can cost between $500 to over $1,000.

Check back for updates on this developing story.