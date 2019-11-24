× Passenger Killed, Driver Suspected of DUI in Whittier Crash

A man is suspected of DUI following a crash that killed a 23-year-old woman who was riding as a passenger in his car when it slammed into a tree in Whittier early Sunday, authorities said.

Mireya Rivera Avila, 23, died at a hospital following the solo-car crash, which took place about 5:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Colima Road, north of Mar Vista Street, according to Whittier Police Department and Orange County coroner’s officials.

The driver was also injured in the crash and remained hospitalized Sunday, Whittier Police Department Sgt. Paul Segura said. He was suspected of intoxicated driving. His identity was not available.

Paramedics took both victims to hospitals following the crash, officials said. Rivera Avila was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m. at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, coroner’s records show.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Whittier Police Department at 562-567-9200. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.