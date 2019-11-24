Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, November 24th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Thanksgiving Weekend Sunday!

If you have Thanksgiving holiday guests in town and you're wondering what to do to keep them entertained, NO PROBLEM! There are LOTS OF CHOICES on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list.

Let me suggest you view the televised broadcast you see here and then scroll down this page for a complete list of events; some of them FREE!

There is so much happening today, I didn't have time to report them on all of them this morning during the broadcast! Wow!

Take a look and enjoy!

Happy Thanksgiving!!!

-0-

1)

Pick Your Own Price Adoption Fees for Small Pets

spcaLA: Friends for Life

spcaLA.com

spcaLA recently experienced in influx of "pocket pets," especially rabbits and guinea pigs. While they require specialized care, with a bit of education and preparation, they make excellent family pets and companions. Visit an spcaLA pet adoption center and meet a small Friend for Life!

To view adoptable animals or adoption requirements, please visit spcaLA.com.

-0-

2)

Pet Food Shortage at spcaLA Shelters

http://www.spcaLA.com

spcaLA needs wet and dry pet food for dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and rabbits. spcaLA uses an average of 60,000 pounds of pet food a year. That feeds about 500 animals a day at spcaLA’s three pet adoption locations, plus the animals at Long Beach Animal Care Services.

Unopened pet food donations can be dropped off at any spcaLA location during business hours: 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach 90815 (562) 216-2542; 12910 Yukon Ave., Hawthorne 90250 (310) 676-1149; 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles 90016 (323) 730-5300 during business hours or ship directly from spcaLA’s Amazon’s Wish List available at http://www.spcaLA.com.

For anyone interested in starting a pet-food-drive at their school, club, office, or place of worship, please contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or call (323) 730-5300, x3253.

-0-

3)

Bai Holiday Ice Rink

Pershing Square

532 South Olive Street

Los Angeles

Holidayicerinkdowntownla.com

Glide into the holidays in Pershing Square! The Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square offers the quintessential winter activity in the heart of beautiful downtown Los Angeles. Surrounded by art, lively activity and the impressive city skyline, our outdoor ice rink lets you enjoy entertainment and ice skating in Los Angeles under the sun and stars.

-0-

4)

Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

Descansogardens.org

Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles, featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens.

There are a variety of large-scale light displays, many of which are interactive, allowing visitors to manipulate the lights and sounds.

-0-

5)

Magical Chinese Lantern Festival

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

Fairplex.com/Events

The Magical Chinese Lantern Festival returns to light up the night in Los Angeles with its BRAND NEW illuminated theme: “Blooming Seasons!”

Experience the Chinese Lantern Festival at the Pomona Fairplex with bigger & brighter stunning lanterns inspired by nature. Bring the family - Children under 4 are free!

• Experience awe inspiring lantern displays that tower up to 30 feet high and 85 feet wide and even a 100-yard-long breathtaking Ceramic Chinese Dragon.

• Explore vibrant lanterns depicting the four seasons of nature & animals in their native environments. Adventure through the Amazon Jungle or journey deep into a vast wonderland with animals, insects & reptiles, plus exotic trees and illuminated plants.

• Children can ride Mythical Creature (with adult supervision)

• Savor food and drinks

• Enjoy authentic live Chinese folk musical concerts & traditional dance shows

• Holiday displays await, including taking your photo with lantern Santa Claus

• Shop folk art souvenir booths

See the art of handcrafted Chinese lantern making, dating back to 2,000 years ago, with a modern twist. Each lantern is hand-crafted of modern materials and eco-friendly colored LED light bulbs, as well as visual moving parts to create larger-than-life imaginative displays.

-0-

6)

Winter Fantasy 2019

Sawdust Festival Artists & Makers

Five Weekends in November and December

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

The Sawdust Festival festival grounds are transformed into a Winter Wonderland where 180 artists create, display and sell original creations over the course of five weekends.

The Winter Fantasy is offers the most unique holiday shopping in all of Southern California. Art media includes jewelry, clothing, fused and blown glass, ceramics, woodwork, forged metals, painting, photography, sculpture, clothing and textiles.

Experience unique artwork by 180 artists, live holiday entertainment, great outdoor cafes, art classes and demonstrations, petting zoo, Santa and much, much more! With amazing art gifts, thousands of holiday decorations and picture-perfect moments, the Sawdust’s Winter Fantasy will become your family’s holiday tradition.

-0-

7)

DesignerCon

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

http://www.designercon.com

Collectible toys get top billing at DesignerCon, where some 500 vendors; Giant Robot, Mighty Jaxx, Kidrobot—hawk plushies, sculptures, prints, pop art, and other goodies are available.

Panels, DJ sets, and live painting competitions, not to mention a Jurassic Park-themed art show, round out the weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center.

-0-

8)

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

If you have family and friends in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, you might want to consider a visit to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, where in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum has opened an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through January 12, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

-0-

9)

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

-0-

10)

Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 988 0516

barnsdall.org/tours

We can learn why the historic Hollyhock House is Los Angeles has been awarded the title of UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE site. We can tour the painstakingly restored 1921 property designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It was the first house Wright designed in Los Angeles.

-0-

11)

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

-0-

12)

DOGS! California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Discover life from a dog’s point of view at “Dogs! A Science Tail” at the California Science Center. Experience the extraordinary way a dog sees, hears, and smells the world at this 9,000 square foot educational exhibit.

-0-

13)

Free!

“Through Positive Eyes”

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Fowler.ucla.edu/visit

“Through Positive Eyes” is a large-scale photography and storytelling project created in collaboration with more than 130 people living with HIV/AIDS.

The exhibition includes photography and video by artist-activists from 10 cities across the globe and a sculpture installation by Los Angeles–based multimedia artist Alison Saar. Combined, these works conjure a broad picture of the epidemic—ranging from everyday imagery to more abstract meditations on joy, grief, solitude, and resilience. Public programs will incorporate live storytelling in the gallery performed twice weekly by seven HIV-positive Angelenos known as the Los Angeles Through Positive Eyes Collective. This multitude of perspectives and voices coalesce around one core tenet: a belief that challenging stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS is the most effective method for combating the epidemic.

The exhibition is cocurated by David Gere, UCLA Professor of World Arts and Cultures, who, with photographer Gideon Mendel, co-founded Through Positive Eyes in 2007.

-0-

14)

Free!

Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

“Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence” is the most comprehensive retrospective in 20 years of the work of the American artist Lari Pittman. As both a prolific painter and a long-revered teacher, the Los Angeles–based artist is a strong presence in both the local art community and the international sphere. Pittman's work has been featured in important exhibitions such as Documenta (1997), the Venice Biennale (2003), and the Whitney Biennial (1993, 1995), as well as in major survey exhibitions of Los Angeles and American art in both the United States and Europe. This exhibition includes approximately 80 paintings and 50 works on paper drawn from the Hammer’s own holdings as well as from public and private collections throughout the world.

-0-

15)

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. The wardrobe was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.

This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

-0-

16)

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

-0-

17)

The Huntington

Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

“Nineteen Nineteen”

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

The Huntington is celebrating its centennial. “Nineteen Nineteen” is not only about Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of the educational and research institution. It examines the landmark events of 1919. (:12)

Check the Huntington.org website for ticket information and exhibition hours. (:05)

-0-

18)

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

-0-

19)

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

-0-

20)

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoolights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo’s brightest annual tradition is back! As in year’s past, L.A. Zoo Lights transforms the zoo grounds into a world of light and holiday magic. The after-hours event offers brightly lit displays, seasonal treats, visits with Santa, and festive family-friendly experience every night throughout the entire holiday season.

Feature’s for this year’s edition include:

 The World’s Largest Illuminated Pop-Up Book – created exclusively for the L.A. Zoo.

 Capture holiday memories in a photo with Santa Claus in a charming new setting on select dates (see below.)

 Warm up with hot cocoa and other holiday treats available for purchase.

 Become part of the show with glowing merchandise available for purchase.

 Park for free every night.

L.A. Zoo Lights runs nightly from November 15, 2019 through January 5, 2020 from 6 to 10 p.m. It will be closed November 28, December 24, and December 25.

Santa Claus will be available for photos from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on the following selected dates through December 23:

November 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30

December 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16-23

-0-

21)

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

-0-

22)

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

-0-

23)

Autotrader Names the Best Electric Vehicles of 2019

http://www.autotrader.com

There are so many electric vehicles now available, AUTOTRADER has produced its first event review entitled AUTOTRADER’S 12 BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF 2019. Every manufacturer is now producing some sort of alternative vehicle for every need and budget; from exotic to performance to luxury to economy!

Autotrader reports, “Whether a new-car shopper's motivation for buying an electric vehicle (EV) is environmental, political or financial, choices abound now more than ever before in the marketplace. With more than 50 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models available today, many new car shoppers need help navigating the terms to master and information to digest among the choices in this continuously growing vehicle category. With that in mind, the editors at Autotrader recently scored currently available new vehicles that feature a plug, ultimately naming the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019. Take a look at the comprehensive report at http://www.autotrader.com

-0-

24)

Ford v. Ferrari

The 5 Classic Cars That Inspired the Movie

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

While we’re on the subject of speed, have you heard about the new 20th Century Fox movie FORD VERSUS FERRARI?

The movie is based on the true story of the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans race and the American racing team hired by Ford Motor Company to defeat Ferrari. The Italian racing car company had won the race for six consecutive years. That was until automotive entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles teamwork brought a thrilling 1-2-3 sweep for Ford in 1966. Well, we can see the five Ford and Ferrari vehicles that played a crucial role in the racing rivalry at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The award winning gallery is open from 10am to 6pm on the weekends. For ticket information, take a look at the website – petersen.org.

-0-

25)

L.A. Auto Show

Now Until Sunday, December 1st.

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

Laautoshow.com

And, car lovers will enjoy and be amazed at this year’s L.A. Auto Show. It’s the largest auto show ever! There are more than 60 vehicle debuts and more than one-thousand vehicles, among them the new technology – EVERYTHING FROM GAS, TO HYBRID TO PLUG-IN HYBRID TO HYDROGEN TO ELECTRIC.

-0-

Let’s make it a “GET READY FOR THANKSGIVING” Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-