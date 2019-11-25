100 MPH Wind Gusts Hit Mammoth Area Ahead of Storm Forecast to Dump Snow on Sierras

Winds are gusting up to 94 mph (151 kph) in the central Sierra ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to bring up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow to the top of the mountains around Lake Tahoe by the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday. A winter weather advisory runs from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday for Reno, Sparks and Carson City where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow is forecast.

Most of northeast Nevada is under a winter storm watch late Tuesday through Wednesday night with up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow possible in upper elevations.

A 94-mph gust of wind was reported Monday morning at Mammoth Lakes Airport. Elsewhere in the area, wind gusts of 101 mph were reported at Crowley Lake, NWS reported.

Cold winter storms could significantly affect #Thanksgiving travel next week beginning Tuesday night. Snow at all elevations including #downhere. Amounts yet to be determined, so continue to monitor the forecast for updates and plan ahead. #cawx #nvwx #Sierrasnow pic.twitter.com/89kXqOW8sx — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 20, 2019