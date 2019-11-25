2 in Custody After Deputies Open Fire on Armed SUV Driver in East L.A.: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two were in custody after deputies opened fire on a driver who pulled out a handgun in East Los Angeles Monday, officials said.

The gunfire erupted after a pair of deputies on patrol made contact with the male occupants of a '90s Mercury Mountaineer in a parking lot near the corner of Whittier Boulevard and Kern Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Two or three males were inside the gold SUV, authorities said. It's unclear what compelled the deputies to approach them.

At least one of the deputies opened fire after the driver grabbed a handgun from somewhere inside the vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The males drove away from he scene but were later found near the intersection of Mednik Avenue and Third Street, where their SUV was abandoned, officials said.

Deputies say they recovered a loaded handgun.

One of the males sustained abrasions to his arm and was treated at the scene, but none of them suffered a gunshot wound, authorities said.

No sheriff's deputies were injured.

Officials said they were not releasing identifying information to the two in custody. The Sheriff's Department did not say what the males were being held on suspicion of.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Catherine Park contributed to this report.