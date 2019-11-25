4 L.A.-Area Residents Charged in Lotto Scam That Targeted Elderly Women: DOJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four Los Angeles-area residents could face up to 20 years in prison for allegedly tricking elderly Hispanic women into giving them cash and other valuables in a scheme dubbed by the U.S. Attorney's Office as the "Latin lotto scam," the agency announced Monday.

The defendants—Luisa Camargo, 38; Mercedes Montanez, 68; Tito Lozada, 49; and Maria Luisa Henao, 43—have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with an operation that dates back to 2017 in Long Beach, Maywood, Baldwin Park, Hawaiian Gardens, Fontana, Lakewood, San Pedro, and Chula Vista, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. One incident happened in Vallejo in the Bay Area, officials said.

Part of the group allegedly approached Spanish-speaking women and asked for help cashing a winning lottery ticket they said could only be claimed with a deposit or a fee paid in advanced. The defendants then made phone calls to their co-conspirators, who pretended to be lottery officials confirming the story, authorities said.

That's when another member of the group, posing as a stranger, would claim to contribute money or valuables for the deposit or fee, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. This encouraged victims to chip in their own money or jewelry in exchange for some of the winnings, officials said.

The perpetrators would then drive the victims to their residence or banks to obtain their "contributions," authorities said. Afterwards, they allegedly brought the victims to random homes where they claimed the rest of the funds would be delivered.

The indictment only named six victims, but authorities have linked the group to at least 11 incidents, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Authorities said Camargo, Montanez and Lozada were initially arrested in Long Beach on state charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office subsequently filed a criminal complaint and had them transferred to federal custody on Nov. 5. They were all Colombian nationals, officials said. They were scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Henao, meanwhile, recently became an American citizen and was arrested in San Diego in November. She has since pleaded not guilty and ordered to stand trial on Jan. 14, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

All four are being held without bond.

“This was an organized group that singled out older women for the sole purpose of ripping off these vulnerable victims with bogus promises of a big payday,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. “While law enforcement will do everything possible to bring criminals like this to justice, this case should serve as a reminder to potential victims and their family members that no one should ever pay an upfront fee in relation to any prize, sweepstakes or lottery."