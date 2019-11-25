$75K Reward Offered for Information in Van Nuys Shooting That Left Man Dead, His Best Friend Seriously Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A $75,000 reward is being offered for information in a 2018 Van Nuys shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead and his best friend critically injured, LAPD officials announced Monday.

The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Dec. 6 along the 7300 block of Vista del Monte.

Best friends Matthew Sanchez and Osvaldo Hernandez, both 21, were hanging out after a work out when two assailants walked up to them, Los Angeles Police Detective Bob Dinlocker said during a news conference Monday.

"One of them, in an unbelievably cowardly fashion, brandishes a firearm and shoots and kills Osvaldo Hernandez," the detective said.

Both men were shot multiple times, leaving Sanchez seriously injured.

Responding officers found people giving Hernandez CPR, but the victim was declared dead after being transported to a hospital.

The assailants got away and have not been identified.

Sanchez has been cooperative with police and was able to provide a description of the perpetrators. One was described as being between 14 and 17 years old, about 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 7 and about 130 pounds, Dinlocker said. He was seen wearing a dark-colored beanie and a dark-colored hoodie. He was described as being "scrawny."

The other man was described as being about 22 years old, 5 feet 9 and weighed about about 180 pounds, Dinlocker said.

Police do not know the motive behind the shooting, but investigators have no indication that it was personal. Sanchez apparently did not know the assailants.

Dinlocker said detectives have obtained video related to the incident, but he did not describe what it shows, adding that he hopes potential witnesses can corroborate those details.

The detective pleaded with the public to come forward with information.

"This case, most of our cases, are not going to get solved without the community’s help and support," he said.

Hernandez's father, Javier Hernandez, said his son was "never involved in problems."

"Nothing is going to bring my son back, but these people do not deserve to be free, walking the street," Javier Hernandez said of the assailants. "They destroyed us."

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Dinlocker at 818-374-1936 or Detective M. O’Donnell at 818-374-1941.