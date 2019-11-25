Heavy Police Presence Reported in Hollywood

Bloomberg Resigns From U.N. Climate Post After Announcing White House Bid

Posted 10:59 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, November 25, 2019
Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Christian Cultural Center on Nov. 17, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Christian Cultural Center on Nov. 17, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who just joined the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination, has resigned his post as the United Nations special envoy for climate action.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Bloomberg sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Nov. 11 saying he was stepping down from the U.N. post.

A longtime climate activist, the billionaire media mogul was initially appointed U.N. special envoy on cities and climate change by then U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon in January 2014. Guterres gave him the new title in March 2018.

Dujarric said Bloomberg “was a catalyst in his role as a U.N. envoy to bring cities together … to mobilize in the fight against climate change.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.