EBay to Sell StubHub for More Than $4 Billion in Cash

Posted 9:44 AM, November 25, 2019, by
A sign is posted in front of the eBay headquarters on January 22, 2014 in San Jose, California. eBay Inc. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A sign is posted in front of the eBay headquarters on January 22, 2014 in San Jose, California. eBay Inc. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

The transaction is part of a review that eBay undertook earlier this year following pressure from an activist investor. The San Jose, California-based company then said it was also reviewing options for its classified ads business.

EBay Inc. bought StubHub in 2007 for $310 million. Both StubHub and the classifieds business each brought in less than 10% of eBay’s total revenue last year.

The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and give buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.

Viagogo’s founder and CEO Eric Baker is a StubHub co-founder. In a statement, Baker said it has been his longtime wish to unite the two companies.

The sale is targeted to close by the end of 2020’s first quarter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.