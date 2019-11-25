Heavy Police Presence Reported in Hollywood

Helen Owen Talks Life As an Instagram Influencer and New Swimwear Line ‘Helen Owen X PQ’

November 25, 2019
Instagram influencer, entrepreneur, creative director, designer and fashion powerhouse Helen Owen joined us live with looks from her swimsuit line exclusive to REVOLVE.  With 1.5 million Instagram followers, Helen is deemed as the LA-based, go-to girl-next-door for everything fashion, fitness and travel. Helen is the latest influencer partnering with Revolve to design her own swim line in collaboration with PQ Swim. To shop the swimwear line, visit Revolve's website.

You can also visit PQ Swim's website or follow Helen on Instagram @HelenOwen.

