Hot Holiday Toys of 2019 With ‘The Toy Guy’ Chris Byrne

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmer’s Market to learn what toys will be popular this holiday season according to “The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne.

His official list is HOT TOYS: GREAT CHOICES FOR THE HOLIDAY 2019. The list is comprehensive and provides lots of details including the manufacturer, the price, age appropriateness and more.

“The Toy Guy” demonstrated the toys on his popular list at the historic Kip’s Toyland, known as L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store.
Kip's Toyland is located at 6333 West 3rd Street, #3176 in Los Angeles.

This unique toy store is famous for not selling toys that plug-in. Kip’s believes in “the joy of play and interaction with others.”

