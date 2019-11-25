L.A. Animal Shelters Offer Short-Term Fostering, From a Few Hours to a Couple of Weeks, Over the Holidays

A 3-month-old Chihuahua mix is cradled by a possible adopter at the Chesterfield Square Animal Services Center in this file photo. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

For a limited time, you can take a pet home from any Los Angeles city shelter from just a few hours up to a couple of weeks, officials announced Monday.

The short-term foster companion program will run until Jan. 10, aimed at easing overcrowding and helping socialize shelter animals over the holidays, L.A. Animal Services said in a news release.

The agency hopes the program will also give pets more exposure and a better chance for adoption.

If you’re taking an animal for just a few hours, known as a Furry Field Trip, all six city shelter locations will have pre-selected animals to choose from.

“Even if you only spend a few hours with one of our pets on a Furry Field Trip, the socialization and love that you provide can make a huge difference in helping companion animals find loving homes,” L.A. Animal Services General Manager Brenda Barnette said in a statement.

Animal Services hopes the new program will help it land some of the $55,000 in grants being offered to organizations with short-term fostering by Maddie’s Fund.

To get involved, fill out a foster application, visit one of the city’s six shelters and ask to speak with the foster coordinator. For more information, click here.

