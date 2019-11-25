× Magnitude 6.4 Quake Hits Coastal Cities in Albania

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the coastal city of Mamurras, Albania, Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey announced.

The quake was felt most strongly on the cities closest to the coast of the country, according to the USGS interactive map.

It likely caused damage and possibly casualties considering how close some of the small towns are to the coast, “Some with vulnerable buildings and pretty strong shaking in Tirane,” famed seismologist, Lucy Jones, tweeted out on Tuesday.

The M6.4 #earthquake that just hit Albania (local time early Tuesday morning) is likely to have caused damage and casualties. Located near the coast, there are several small towns nearby, some with vulnerable buildings and pretty strong shaking in Tirane. https://t.co/nJdjGhVTnM — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) November 26, 2019

No confirmed information has been released on casualties or the severity of the damage at this time.

The overall population in this region reside in homes that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake resistant construction, according to the USGS website.

Albania is a neighbor of Italy and borders the Adriatic Sea.