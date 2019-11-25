Man Sought After Weekend Shooting That Injured 6 at DTLA Warehouse Party: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police continue their search Monday for a man who injured six people after opening fire at a party in a downtown Los Angeles warehouse over the weekend, authorities said.

The attack happened in the 1100 block of East 11th Street, near the Fashion District, at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A fight erupted at an event attended by about 200 people and escalated with one man pulling out a gun and firing multiple rounds, LAPD said.

Three men and three women were struck by the gunfire, officials said. One of the men was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the rest were transported in stable condition, LAPD said after the incident. An update on their conditions was unavailable Monday.

The shooter, only described as a man, fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 323-846-6556.

34.040713 -118.246769