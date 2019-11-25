You could win tickets to the 104.3 MYfm Private Holiday Party at Knott’s Merry Farm! Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News Nov. 25-29, 2019 for a code word, then come to this page (ktla.com/myfm) and submit your entry for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the party on Thursday, December 12 from 9pm to 1am. Good luck!

Rounds 1 will begin at 9:00 a.m. The code word for that round will be announced between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Having trouble seeing the entry form? Click or tap here.

THE 2019 MYFM HOLIDAY PARTY

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

PRIZE MUST BE REDEEMED ON 12/12/2019

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 4:00:01 a.m. Pacific Time on November 25, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. Pacific Time on November 29, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. All Rounds will take place on the dates listed below. The entry deadline for all Rounds is 12:00 p.m. on the day the code word was displayed. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period, or received after the Round deadlines during the Sweepstakes Period listed above, will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSSARY.

The time each Round will begin will be posted at https://ktla.com/myfm (“the Website”) no later than 6 hours before the start of each Round. Watch for a code word on KTLA-TV during KTLA 5 Morning News (excluding commercials) at the times listed at the Website for each round of this sweepstakes:

This round… …is on this date. Round 1 November 25, 2019 Round 2 November 26, 2019 Round 3 November 27, 2019 Round 4 November 28, 2019 Round 5 November 29, 2019

The code word will be provided and displayed onscreen during the broadcast of the shows listed at the Website. After the code word is announced, go to http://www.ktla.com/myfm to enter the code word for that Round and complete and submit the online entry form by the deadline indicated above. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries containing an incorrect code word or no code word at all will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address per Round. Multiple entries from the same person during the same Round will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 years of age or older as of November 25, 2019. Employees of other media companies (radio and television, including but not limited to KBIG-FM [aka MYfm] and iHeartMedia, Inc., Sponsor, Knott’s Berry Farm (“Prize Provider”) and their respective parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

For each Round listed above, five (5) Winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries for that Round within forty-eight (48) hours of the conclusion of that Round.

There will be a potential total of twenty-five (25) winners in this Sweepstakes. The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received in each Round. If an entrant is not selected on a particular day, he or she is free to enter the Sweepstakes on any subsequent day of the Sweepstakes Period. Winners are ineligible to enter or win Rounds of this sweepstakes occurring subsequent to the Round in which they won. If a selected Winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining valid entries for that particular day.

Up to twenty-five (25) Prizes will be awarded. Each winner will receive four (4) tickets (“Event Tickets”) for admission to the 2019 MYfm Holiday Party at Knott’s Berry Farm (the “Event”) valid only on Thursday, December 12, 2019 beginning at 9:00 p.m. and ending on December 13, 2019 at approximately 1:00 a.m. PST (the “Prize”).

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Prize is ninety-nine dollars ($99.00).

Knott’s Berry Farm is located at 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA, 90620.

Each winner will receive a total of four (4) Event Tickets as his/her Prize. Requests of any kind by winners for additional admissions to the Event will not be honored. The Event is a private event and, as such, additional admissions to the Event may not be purchased. The Event Tickets are valid for admission to Knott’s Berry Farm only during the hours of the Event; admission to Knott’s Berry Farm prior to the commencement of the Event will not be available to winners without the purchase of separate admission(s) to the Parks during hours when the Parks are open to the public.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining and participating in the Prize and any Prize related activity is the responsibility of the winners, including, but not limited to, travel to and from the Event, parking and any money or incidentals spent within the Event. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or Prize Provider.

Each Prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, exchanged, assigned, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider, or as provided in these rules. Winners may not charge guests for participating in the Prize. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the Prize. Attractions and entertainment are seasonal and subject to change without notice. The Event Tickets may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the Event Tickets. Unused Event Tickets will be forfeited. Winner will not receive compensation for Event Tickets that the winner is unable to use due to cancellation of the Event or otherwise, and such unused portion of the prize will be forfeited. Each winner understands and agrees that he/she is responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any of his/her guests, and that the Prize Provider has the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify and remove any attendee of the Event from the Event at any time if such attendee’s behavior at any point is disruptive or may or does cause damage to person, property or the reputation of Prize Provider or otherwise violates the rules or policies of Knott’s Berry Farm.

All winners will be notified that they have been selected as a Winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The Winner will be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the Prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the Prize will be forfeited.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display a code word onscreen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display a code word on any day during any Round of the Sweepstakes Period for reasons listed above, Sponsor reserves the right (but are not required) to do one of the following:

Select additional winners on other days of the Sweepstakes Period so that the total number of winners over the entire Sweepstakes Period will be fifteen (15). Extend the Sweepstakes Period so that the code words not displayed as originally scheduled may be displayed at a different time and/or on a different day Display the code words during another KTLA-TV news broadcast Take no action

Any and all schedule changes for the display of code words will be listed on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/myfm to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider and their respective parents , subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any prize related activity and travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor, Prize Provider and their affiliates and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not responsible for changes made to the Prizes being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of the Prize events, and are under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. The Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Under no circumstances shall the Released Parties be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of any Released Party to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by any Released Party in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of such Released Party’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Prize Provider shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Los Angeles County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to ” THE 2019 MYFM HOLIDAY PARTY SWEEPSTAKES”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by January 31, 2020. The winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.