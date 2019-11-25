× One of Three Young Men Killed in Irvine Crash Identified, Fourth Victim Remains in Critical

One of the three young men killed in last week’s crash has been identified as 18-year-old Yoseop Jeon of Torrance, the Irvine Police Department Coroner announced on Monday.

The collision happened after a Mercedes Benz crashed into a tree on Harvard Avenue near University Drive early Nov. 22. Police and Orange County Fire Authority responded and found the car completely wrapped around a tree and smoldering.

The other two occupants of the vehicle that were killed in the crash are not being identified at this time and the fourth and surviving occupant is still in critical condition at a local hospital, the department confirmed in a news release.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which occurred near UC Irvine, officials said. However, a university representative were unable to confirm whether or not any of the victims were students at the school.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Chris Ostrowski at 949-724-7074 or costrowski@cityofirvine.org.