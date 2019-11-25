Passenger Killed on 10 Freeway After Falling Off Motorcycle in East Los Angeles Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators are trying to determine why a female passenger killed on the 10 Freeway fell off the back of a motorcycle in the unincorporated East Los Angeles area Sunday night.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 p.m. as the motorcycle was traveling eastbound near City Terrace Drive.

That’s when the passenger, identified only as a female, fell off the motorcycle and was struck by a passing motorist, a sergeant at the scene told KTLA.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials were forced to close all but one of the eastbound lanes through the area during the investigation.

The motorist and the motorcycle rider did remain at the scene to talk to authorities, the sergeant said.

One person was later arrested but it was not clear who was arrested or why.

All freeway lanes were reopened to traffic by about 3 a.m.