Rain and Snow Forecast to Complicate Thanksgiving Travel in SoCal This Week

Heavy rain and snow are forecast to hit Southern California right around the time Thanksgiving travelers will take to the freeways.

A pedestrian walks on an overpass as motorists clog the 101 Freeway during heavy rain in an undated photo.
A “broad swath of precipitation” is expected to blanket Los Angeles County and surrounding areas starting early Wednesday, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The heaviest rain and snow is predicted to fall between Wednesday morning and afternoon.

“The absolute worst time, of course,” Hoxsie said.

Lighter showers are forecast for Thursday and Friday and could extend into the weekend. Rainfall estimates for this storm call for about 1 to 2 inches for the coast and valleys, and 1.5 to 3 inches for the foothills and at lower elevations of the mountains. A foot or more of snow is possible at higher elevations.

