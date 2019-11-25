Sheriff’s Deputy in Serious Condition After Being Hit by Suspect’s Vehicle in Paramount: Officials

Posted 7:23 PM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, November 25, 2019

A deputy was in serious condition after being struck by someone’s vehicle in Paramount Monday evening, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, such as exactly when or where it occurred or what the person who rammed the deputy was wanted on suspicion of.

However, the driver was in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials have not identified the deputy involved, other than that he or she works at the Lakewood station.

The Sheriff’s Department said further information would be provided when it becomes available.

