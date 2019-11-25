Heavy Police Presence Reported in Hollywood

Victim’s Tires Slashed in Apparent Road Rage Incident; Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Seeks to ID Suspect

Posted 11:28 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, November 25, 2019
A man sought in an apparent road-rage incident is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A man sought in an apparent road-rage incident is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities on Monday asked the public for help in their search for a man involved in an apparent road rage incident earlier this year in the Palmdale area.

The Sept. 1 vandalism began as an argument but quickly escalated when the man slashed the victim’s tires, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Palmdale Station.

The agency did not specify where the incident occurred.

Images of the assailant, who was wearing a baseball hat and T-shirt, were released in a special bulletin posted in a tweet from the Sheriff’s Department.

He is described as a white man, about 30 years old. with glasses and a mustache.

He was driving a 2018 white Honda Civic.

Anyone who recognizes the assailant is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 661-272-2400. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.