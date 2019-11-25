× Victim’s Tires Slashed in Apparent Road Rage Incident; Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Seeks to ID Suspect

Authorities on Monday asked the public for help in their search for a man involved in an apparent road rage incident earlier this year in the Palmdale area.

The Sept. 1 vandalism began as an argument but quickly escalated when the man slashed the victim’s tires, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Palmdale Station.

The agency did not specify where the incident occurred.

Images of the assailant, who was wearing a baseball hat and T-shirt, were released in a special bulletin posted in a tweet from the Sheriff’s Department.

He is described as a white man, about 30 years old. with glasses and a mustache.

He was driving a 2018 white Honda Civic.

Anyone who recognizes the assailant is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 661-272-2400. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Palmdale Station's Detective Arredondo at 661-272-2412. Please remember you can also submit anonymous tips to https://t.co/EjKOMaHFnx or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/cQIZ6b6Htf — LASD Palmdale Stn. (@PalmdaleSheriff) November 25, 2019