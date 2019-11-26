A law that went into effect at the beginning of this year made California the first state to require pet stores sell animals from shelters or rescue organizations. But after two Southern California families say they paid $1,200 or more for dogs that died shortly after they were taken home from pet stores tied to the same owner — one in Westminster and the other Santa Ana — they suspect puppy mills have found a way around the new law. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 26, 2019.
CA Law Says Pet Stores Must Sell Rescue Animals, But Some Suspect Breeders Have Found a Loophole
