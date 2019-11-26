CA Law Says Pet Stores Must Sell Rescue Animals, But Some Suspect Breeders Have Found a Loophole

Posted 11:35 PM, November 26, 2019, by
Data pix.

A law that went into effect at the beginning of this year made California the first state to require pet stores sell animals from shelters or rescue organizations. But after two Southern California families say they paid $1,200 or more for dogs that died shortly after they were taken home from pet stores tied to the same owner — one in Westminster and the other Santa Ana — they suspect puppy mills have found a way around the new law. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 26, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.