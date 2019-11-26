Camarillo Night Sky Lit up by Apparent Meteor

Posted 6:18 AM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24AM, November 26, 2019
Data pix.

A bright light lit up the sky over Camarillo late Monday night.

The unexpected sighting was witnessed by drivers on the 101 Freeway about 11:30 p.m.

The video shows what appears to be a meteor briefly streaking above the freeway traffic.

The activity comes less than a week after the alpha Monocertoid -- aka Unicorn -- meteor shower dazzled skygazers.

If you're hoping to see a meteor in person, the Meteor Activity Outlook for Nov. 23-29 can be viewed on the American Meteor Society’s website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.