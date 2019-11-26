Camarillo Night Sky Lit up by Apparent Meteor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bright light lit up the sky over Camarillo late Monday night.

The unexpected sighting was witnessed by drivers on the 101 Freeway about 11:30 p.m.

The video shows what appears to be a meteor briefly streaking above the freeway traffic.

The activity comes less than a week after the alpha Monocertoid -- aka Unicorn -- meteor shower dazzled skygazers.

If you're hoping to see a meteor in person, the Meteor Activity Outlook for Nov. 23-29 can be viewed on the American Meteor Society’s website.