Civilian Aid Worker From San Francisco Killed in Attack in Afghanistan, Pompeo Says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media in the briefing room at the State Department on Nov. 26, 2019. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a civilian aid worker from San Francisco was killed in a weekend attack on a U.N. vehicle in Afghanistan. He identified the worker as Anil Raj, an American citizen.

The attack Sunday in the Afghan capital of Kabul also wounded five other aid workers.

Pompeo told reporters Tuesday that attacks targeting U.N. personnel helping the Afghan people are “unconscionable.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the capital and have repeatedly claimed previous attacks.

