Corrections Officer Charged With Molesting Children While Working as Visalia Youth Pastor in 1990s

Posted 5:30 PM, November 26, 2019, by

Authorities in central California have arrested a state correctional officer they say molested several children while serving as a youth pastor in the mid- to late 1990s.

Tulare police say 48-year-old Steven Arey was arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of molestation. Arey works in Los Angeles County.

Also charged is a retired correctional officer, 56-year-old Kevin Sandoval.

Authorities say both men were affiliated with Valley Bible Church in nearby Visalia in the 1990s.

Authorities say the investigation began after an alleged victim reported being molested by Arey at the age of 8 or 9.

It’s unclear whether Arey has an attorney. Sandoval hasn’t been provided with a public defender.

