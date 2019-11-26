Deputy Critically Injured by Alleged DUI Driver in Paramount Identified by Sheriff Villanueva 

A deputy who was critically injured by an alleged DUI driver in Paramount Monday night has been identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Dakota Palanca, 25, responded to a call about a man behaving erratically around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Downey Avenue and Alondra Boulevard. Before she exited her vehicle, the man ran to her window and began assaulting her, Villanueva said Monday.

Palanca was able to get out of her vehicle as the man ran toward the intersection and she chased after him. As she was running across the intersection, Palanca was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban that was turning onto Downey Avenue, the sheriff said.

The driver was found a short distance away and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The man involved in the initial incident was also arrested, officials said.

Palanca suffered major injuries and was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition.

“It’s tough to see one of our own in the ICU,” Villanueva said in a tweet identifying the deputy Tuesday. “My wife and I said a prayer for our @LKDLASD Deputy, Dakota Palanca, please keep her in your prayers.”

Palanca is a 5-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and works at the Lakewood station.

No further details about the incident or Palanca have been released.