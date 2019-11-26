Empowering the Watts Community with Justin Mayo | The News Director’s Office

Justin Mayo is the Executive Director of the international charity Red Eye and the Watts Empowerment Center. He is also the founder of the Youth Mentor initiative. In this episode, Justin explains why he has dedicated his life to serving and empowering isolated demographics. He also explains how the community of Watts has embraced the Empowerment Center and taken ownership, and how celebrities like the Kardashians and Jenners have dedicated their resources to help the Watts Empowerment Center grow and thrive.

