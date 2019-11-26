Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Spillman's favorite Thanksgiving recipe is a beer can bbq turkey, and it is one he has been following for years.

The beer makes the turkey more moist while it is cooking on a barbecue because it evaporates during the cooking process.

Eric said that if he can make this turkey recipe, anyone can, it's that easy. The best part is that the chef can have some of the beer used to make this dish!

"Is that a gorgeous turkey or what?" Eric said about his final product.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 48.

Eric Spillman's Beer Can BBQ Turkey

Ingredients

1 14 to16 pound turkey, thawed

Weber's Beer Can Chicken Seasoning

BBQ sauce

4 tablespoons of butter, melted

1 onion cut into quarters

1 liter can of Foster's Lager

Necessary tools

Aluminum roaster pan

Aluminum foil

4 cups of smoked wood chips

Instructions