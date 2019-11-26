× Aide Claims L.A. City Councilman Huizar Punished Him for Discussing Bribe Suspicions With FBI

An aide to Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has filed a $10-million legal claim against the city, alleging the councilman retaliated against him after he spoke with federal investigators about possible criminal activity involving his boss.

Huizar staffer Jesse Leon said in his claim that he received a termination letter after he talked to federal law enforcement officials about his suspicion that Huizar had attempted to “extort money or solicit bribes from operators of cannabis businesses.”

Leon, 40, accused Huizar and Paul Habib, the councilman’s chief of staff, of violating federal antidiscrimination and whistleblower protection laws, according to the two-page claim filed with the city clerk’s office. The claim says Leon was put on administrative leave on Aug. 9 and was issued a termination letter a month later saying his last day would be Oct. 31.

“Huizar’s and Habib’s conduct was extreme and outrageous, and caused Leon severe emotional distress,” the claim says.

