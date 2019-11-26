× Garcetti Abandons Goal Getting L.A. City Workers to Pay Part of Health Care Costs

In a major policy reversal that critics say will cost the city and taxpayers millions of dollars, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has abandoned his long-stated goal of getting the city’s public employee unions to pay a portion of their healthcare costs.

Under contracts signed this year that were supported by the mayor, many of City Hall’s largest unions will continue to contribute nothing toward their healthcare premiums. Garcetti also backed agreements with several smaller unions, allowing those employees who had been contributing 10% of their premiums to stop paying in January.

The decision is an about-face from what Garcetti told voters while first running for mayor. He had vowed to push city employees to contribute 10% toward the cost of their healthcare.

“You get elected talking tough,” said Christopher Thornberg, founder of consulting firm Beacon Economics. “Then you get into office and roll over.”

