Getting ‘Rael’ About Periods While Helping Homeless Women

"There's nothing embarrassing about periods," says entrepreneur Yanghee Paik, whose feminine care company, Rael, seeks to create safer products for women and the environment.

"What we try to do is empower women to talk about this more openly," Paik says. "It's a movement."

The company wants to take the shame and embarrassment out of conversations around periods, while laying a strong foundation of giving back in their local community. So through its campaign with #HappyPeriod, Rael has also sought to be an ally to homeless women in Los Angeles who are coping with "period poverty."

Rael says it will donate a period product to a woman in need for every photo shared on Instagram with the hashtag #HappyPeriodsForAll.