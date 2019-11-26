Jessica Makes Lynette Romero’s Green Hatch Chile Cornbread Stuffing

Lynette Romero, who shared a family recipe with Jessica last Thanksgiving, did so this year as well. But this time, she shared her husband's green hatch chile cornbread stuffing dish.
The secret: the Romeros buy New Mexico hatch chiles when they are in season and freeze them for the perfect occasion.
After making the dish, Jessica hoped that she did the dish justice with her rendition, and that the KTLA Morning Show crew enjoys it.
Lynette Romero's Green Hatch Chile Stuffing
Ingredients
- 3 cups of cornbread loaf crumbled. Let sit overnight so it dries out.
- 1 1/2 bags of thawed corn
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 10 tablespoons of butter
- 2 cups roasted green hatch chiles chopped (you can use Anaheim or poblano peppers if you don’t have green hatch chiles)
- 6 green onions, chopped
- 1/2 jalapeño, chopped (optional)
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- Pour crumbled cornbread into a baking dish.
- Blend 1 bag of corn, eggs, sugar, hefty pinch salt, dash of pepper.
- Pour the corn mixture over the cornbread.
- Cook butter, green hatch chiles, green onions, jalapeño (optional) and pinch of salt on medium heat until veggies are soft.
- Pour veggies over cornbread mixture and then add half a bag of corn and cilantro, then mix.
- Cover baking dish with foil and cook for 40 minutes at 400 degrees.
- Take foil off and cook for 10 more minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!