Jessica Makes Lynette Romero’s Green Hatch Chile Cornbread Stuffing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lynette Romero, who shared a family recipe with Jessica last Thanksgiving, did so this year as well. But this time, she shared her husband's green hatch chile cornbread stuffing dish.

The secret: the Romeros buy New Mexico hatch chiles when they are in season and freeze them for the perfect occasion.

After making the dish, Jessica hoped that she did the dish justice with her rendition, and that the KTLA Morning Show crew enjoys it.

Lynette Romero's Green Hatch Chile Stuffing

Ingredients

3 cups of cornbread loaf crumbled. Let sit overnight so it dries out.

1 1/2 bags of thawed corn

4 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

10 tablespoons of butter

2 cups roasted green hatch chiles chopped (you can use Anaheim or poblano peppers if you don’t have green hatch chiles)

6 green onions, chopped

1/2 jalapeño, chopped (optional)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt

Pepper

Instructions