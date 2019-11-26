Jessica’s Sweet Potato Au Gratin, a Savory Twist to a Traditional Thanksgiving Treat

Instead of a traditional sweet potato dish for Thanksgiving, Jessica wanted to try to make something savory.
Her final product is cheesy, crispy and delicious.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 48.
Jessica's Sweet Potato Au Gratin
Ingredients
- 4 sweet potatoes washed and peeled
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 2 tablespoons of flour
- 1 1/4 cup of milk
- 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- clove of garlic, grated
- 1/2 cup of grated gruyere cheese
- 1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons of sage leaves
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Cut sweet potatoes into super thin slices with a mandoline slicer.
- Stack up sweet potatoes in a 9-inch oval baking dish.
- Cook shallot on medium heat until translucent.
- Add butter and flour and cook until butter melts and flour is golden brown.
- Add milk, simmer and keep stirring until the final product, bechamel, thickens and begins to bubble.
- Add 2 pinches of salt, a dash of pepper, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, garlic, gruyere cheese and parmesan cheese.
- Pour cheesy bechamel over sweet potatoes, making sure the sauce gets in between the slices of sweet potato.
- Sprinkle parmesan on top.
- Place oval baking dish on a baking sheet in oven on 375 degrees for 45 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are soft.
- Once sweet potatoes are cooked, sprinkle sage on top.
- Serve and enjoy!