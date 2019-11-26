Jessica’s Sweet Potato Au Gratin, a Savory Twist to a Traditional Thanksgiving Treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Instead of a traditional sweet potato dish for Thanksgiving, Jessica wanted to try to make something savory.

Her final product is cheesy, crispy and delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 48.

Jessica's Sweet Potato Au Gratin

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes washed and peeled

1 shallot, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

1 1/4 cup of milk

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

pinch of cayenne pepper

clove of garlic, grated

1/2 cup of grated gruyere cheese

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of sage leaves

Salt

Pepper

Instructions: