× L.A. Animal Services Offer Discounts On Most Animals for Thanksgiving Weekend

Special discounts are being offered for most of the animals available for adoption over Thanksgiving weekend Los Angeles Animals Services announced on Tuesday.

If you’re looking for a furry companion to add to your family, this weekend could be the perfect time to do it.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, dogs will be $52 and puppies are $75. In addition to the reduced adoption price, however, any Los Angeles residents who adopt a dog or puppy must pay a $20 dog license fee.

Also, November has been dubbed “Adopt a Senior Pet Month”, in case you needed more incentive to bring home a fur-ever friend for Thanksgiving.

A special grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will waive all fees for cats and kittens at all shelters.

And lastly, rabbits are on sale for $57.50.

Vaccinations, spay and neutering surgeries and microchipping are all included in the reduced adoption fee pricing.

For locations or additional information, visit laanimalservices.com.