L.A. Is Looking to Gov. Newsom for Help to Keep Mentally Ill Residents Housed

Posted 2:52 PM, November 26, 2019, by
Sam Blake makes a bed after doing laundry at the Blake Home in Sylmar. Funding problems have led many such homes to close, forcing some tenants who are poor and unable to care for themselves into homelessness. (Credit: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Sam Blake makes a bed after doing laundry at the Blake Home in Sylmar. Funding problems have led many such homes to close, forcing some tenants who are poor and unable to care for themselves into homelessness. (Credit: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Alarmed by the shuttering of dozens of board and care homes that serve low-income people with debilitating mental illness, Los Angeles officials are stepping up their lobbying efforts to secure more funding in next year’s state budget.

Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, appealed to Gov. Gavin Newsom directly in a letter sent on Monday.

Residents are literally “dying on our streets for want of state action to support this critical infrastructure,” he wrote.

Lynn’s letter cited an article in The Times detailing the financial stress on board and care homes from a state-regulated funding system that limits their income to $35 per day for each client. The licensed homes provide 24-hour staffing, three meals a day, housekeeping services and medication management.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.