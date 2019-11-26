× L.A. Is Looking to Gov. Newsom for Help to Keep Mentally Ill Residents Housed

Alarmed by the shuttering of dozens of board and care homes that serve low-income people with debilitating mental illness, Los Angeles officials are stepping up their lobbying efforts to secure more funding in next year’s state budget.

Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, appealed to Gov. Gavin Newsom directly in a letter sent on Monday.

Residents are literally “dying on our streets for want of state action to support this critical infrastructure,” he wrote.

Lynn’s letter cited an article in The Times detailing the financial stress on board and care homes from a state-regulated funding system that limits their income to $35 per day for each client. The licensed homes provide 24-hour staffing, three meals a day, housekeeping services and medication management.

