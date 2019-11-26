× L.A. Is Ready to Open 30 Homeless Shelters — but City and County Are at Odds Over Who Should Pay

It took months to get off the ground, but Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s plan to build a homeless shelter in every City Council district has taken off.

Nine are now open with a total of more than 500 beds. And, after some resistance, 14 of 15 council members have committed to having at least one shelter in their district — everyone but Councilman John Lee in the West San Fernando Valley.

In all, 30 shelters are in some stage of development for a total of 2,300 new beds, including about 900 that the city plans to fund from other sources.

But the unanticipated success of Garcetti’s A Bridge Home program has put the city at odds with Los Angeles County over who should pay for it, leaving further expansion of the shelter program in doubt at time when residents have become increasingly frustrated with an explosion of homeless encampments.

