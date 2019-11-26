× Looming Storm Forces L.A. County to Open Emergency Shelters for Homeless Ahead of Winter Season

Heavy rains in the forecast prompted Los Angeles County officials to open emergency accommodations for the homeless on Tuesday, days before the county’s winter shelter season was set to begin.

The L.A. Homeless Services Authority said temporary beds will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the following locations:

Skid Row: Weingart, 566 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles (32 beds)

Hollywood: Salvation Army, 5941 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles (30 beds)

Hyde Park: Bryant Temple AME Church, 2514 W. Vernon Ave, Los Angeles (40 beds)

Vermont Square: Home at Last, 5171 S. Vermont St., Los Angeles (49 beds)

Central-Alameda: Home at Last, 5100 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles (12 beds)

Central-Alameda: Home at Last, 2108 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles (48 beds)

Vermont-Slauson: Home at Last, 5500 S. Hoover Ave., Los Angeles (60 beds)

The shelters opening this week will operate on a 24-hours basis because of the storm expected to drench the region on Wednesday and Thursday and low temperatures that could drop into the 20s, LAHSA said.

Additional shelters will open across the county, as scheduled, on Dec. 1, according to LAHSA. They will remain available through March 31, 2020.

LAHSA said it receives funding for the program from the county and city and has contracts with nonprofit service providers that operate the shelters.

During inclement weather earlier in November, the agency said it couldn’t launch the winter shelter program early “due to funding constraints.”

Asked about the reversal of LAHSA’s decision, spokesman Ahmad Chapman said:

“We decided to move up the opening of the program because our primary concern is providing a place for people experiencing homelessness to a place to stay in the face of the impending inclement weather. We are working with our partners on the funding to ensure that the shelters that open early can remain open throughout the winter shelter season.”