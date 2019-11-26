× Oxnard Man Arrested for 2nd Time on Suspicion of Possessing Meth With an Intent to Sell

A man was taken into custody last week after investigators found narcotics inside his home for the second time, officials said Tuesday.

Jose Delgado, 38, of Oxnard, was previously arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell back in February. Investigators seized more than 2.5 pounds of meth, two ounces of cocaine and a large quantity of cash during this incident, a news release sent out by Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Delgado was able to post bail and released shortly after.

In August, narcotic’s investigators at the Sheriff’s Office received information that Delgado was allegedly trafficking drugs once again in Ventura County. Another investigation into Delgado’s alleged actions was opened, and detectives were able to gather enough evidence to obtain search warrants, the news release stated.

Last Wednesday, Nov. 20, investigators interviewed Delgado once again and searched his home and car, located on the 600 block of West Sixth Street in Oxnard. They were able to seize over a pound of meth hidden inside Delgado’s car, and the search of his home turned up additional evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Delgado was booked into the Ventura County Jail on suspicion for possessing meth with an intent to sell. He is being held on a $70,000 bail and is scheduled to go before a judge on Dec. 5.