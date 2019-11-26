× Man’s Body Found Floating in MacArthur Park Lake

Investigators are trying to determine how a man’s body ended up in MacArthur Park Lake Tuesday.

The discovery was made by city gardeners who were working in the area during the early morning hours, Los Angeles Police Department Detective John Motto said.

Firefighters were called to the scene and found the body still floating in the water.

“When they arrived at the lake, they were able to reach the body from shore and they pulled it up onto the sidewalk decking,” Motto said.

The person, described only as a black man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial examination of the body did not show any signs of foul play, Motto said. “As of right now it’s just an undetermined death investigation,” he said.

Investigators would like any witnesses to come forward and are talking to the city employees who made the discovery.