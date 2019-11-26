Marijuana Grown Illegally in Anza Destroyed, Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Says

A total of 142 marijuana plants and 4 pounds of processed marijuana were destroyed after officials found it was being grown illegally, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday.

Deputies served two temporary restraining orders for illegal marijuana cultivation in the unincorporated area of Anza at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies destroyed the products found hanging inside of an outside shed as well as a covered garden area where the marijuana was being grown.

“The goal of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is to keep all of our citizens safe while also improving the quality of life for those residing within the community,” a news release from the department stated.

“Marijuana cultivation negatively impacts the environment in many ways including diminishing and poisoning the water table and pesticides adversely affecting the health of neighboring residents,” the release said.

Multiple raids related to pot grows in Anza have taken place in recent months. Earlier in November, a man was found fatally shot inside a suspected illegal weed growing operation.