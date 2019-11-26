Megan and Jessica Make a Cranberry Autumn Fizz for Friendsgiving

Jessica and Megan aren't huge fans of specialty cocktails, but they liked the idea of having a thematic drink for Thanksgiving.

They thought it would be nice for the gang to have something sparkly and festive for the holiday.

Their concoction is easy to make and delicious!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 48.

Cranberry Autumn Fizz

Ingredients

  • Prosecco
  • Simple cranberry sauce (cranberry, orange juice and sugar)
  • Sprigs of rosemary
  • Orange slices

Instructions

  1. Add 1 tablespoon of cranberry sauce to the bottom of a champagne glass.
  2. Fill the glass up with Prosecco.
  3. Add a sprig of rosemary and a slice of orange.
  4. Cheers!
