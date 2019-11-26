Megan and Jessica Make a Cranberry Autumn Fizz for Friendsgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica and Megan aren't huge fans of specialty cocktails, but they liked the idea of having a thematic drink for Thanksgiving.

They thought it would be nice for the gang to have something sparkly and festive for the holiday.

Their concoction is easy to make and delicious!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 48.

Cranberry Autumn Fizz

Ingredients

Prosecco

Simple cranberry sauce (cranberry, orange juice and sugar)

Sprigs of rosemary

Orange slices

Instructions